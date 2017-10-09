Grand Strand Health sponsors a stroke risk assessment event and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Grand Strand Health will sponsor seminars about heart valve problems, diverticulitis and advanced directives in October. A free stroke risk assessment event will be available on the 1st of November. All will be held at HealthFinders inside the Coastal Grand Mall near Dillard’s.

Are your heart valves healthy? Cardiothoracic Surgeon Russell Stahl, MD, with Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care, will discuss heart valve problems, symptoms and solutions on Thursday, October 12 from 6 – 7 pm.

Do you have pain in the lower left side of your belly or feel bloated all the time? On Wednesday, October 18, 6 – 7 pm, General & Trauma Surgeon, Antonio Pepe, MD, with Grand Strand Surgical Care, will discuss what diverticulitis is, the symptoms and treatment options.

It’s time to begin the conversation about your end of life care. On Tuesday, October 24, 6 – 7 pm, this informative class will be led by a hospice representative who will help you understand your choices while teaching you to prepare, communicate, document, act and empower. The Living Will and Healthcare Power of Attorney will be discussed and provided.

High blood pressure, atrial fibrillation (a-fib) and smoking are risk factors for stroke. Join

Dr. Robert Coni, with Grand Strand Spine & Neuro Care, for an interactive FREE stroke risk assessments, on Wednesday, November 1, 6 – 7 pm. The assessments include a heart rhythm check and discussion. After the assessment, Dr. Coni will talk to you about your risk factors and prevention tips.

All classes and screenings are open to the public. Registration is requested at 843.692.4444 or MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events unless otherwise indicated.