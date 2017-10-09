Horry County police search for 2 wanted for Loris home invasion

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are looking for two men connected to a recent home invasion in Loris.

A post on the Horry County Police Department Facebook page states officers are looking for 19-year-old Shaquan Taereek Hemingway and 24-year-old Dominique Hemingway.

The police report says the burglary happened on September 28 on Highway 701 North in Loris. The victim told police she had just returned home after collecting $360 in rent money when she noticed a shadow outside on the carport. When she went to the storm door, she saw a male in dark clothes trying to get inside the home.

According to the report, when she went to “push him out of the residence,” another male forced his way in and placed a gun to the victim’s head.

When the men got inside, they demanded money and took the $360 from her wallet. The men also reportedly asked her if she had a husband. She answered that she did have a husband that would be right back.

The report states that one of the men “told her to tell her husband he had a nice wife and they would be watching her.” The suspects told her she had to sit in a chair in the kitchen for five minutes and not move before they left.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call (843) 248-1520.