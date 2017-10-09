License plate reader tips Myrtle Beach police off about stolen vehicle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people were arrested Monday morning after a license plate reader notified police about a stolen car.

A post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page states that dispatch contacted officers after a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in the city.

The car was found at the Virginian Motel on S. Ocean Blvd and two men were arrested over the course of the investigation, police say.

The police report says officers noticed someone asleep in the back seat of the car when they initially approached the vehicle. Officers eventually were able to wake him up and get him to open the door. Another man was arrested inside the motel with the car key in his pocket.

Police say there was also a video surveillance system at the hotel that showed one of the men driving the car.

When officers searched the car, they located a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun between the seat and center console with an obliterated serial number. The post from police states both people arrested were prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Leo A Sander, 35, was charged with receiving stolen goods and sleeping in a vehicle at night on row and Julian Jesus Moreno,56, was charged with receiving stolen goods and a traffic violation. According to the report, the car was stolen out of Horry County.