License plate reader tips Myrtle Beach police off about stolen vehicle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people were arrested Monday morning after a license plate reader notified police about a stolen car.

A post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page states that dispatch contacted officers after a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in the city.

The car was found at the Virginian Motel on S. Ocean Blvd and two men were arrested over the course of the investigation, police say.

When officers searched the car, they located a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun between the seat and center console with an obliterated serial number. The post from police states both people arrested were prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police have not yet released the names of the suspects or their charges.

