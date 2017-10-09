Lumberton to host lighting of pink ribbon ceremony

LU,MBERTON, NC – On Thursday, Oct. 12, Southeastern Health will host a ceremonial lighting of a pink ribbon atop Southeastern Regional Medical Center (SRMC) in Lumberton to mark October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will be held just outside the main entrance to SRMC with light refreshments served at 6:30 p.m. and a brief program at 6:45 p.m. The general public and cancer survivors are invited to attend.

Other initiatives sponsored by SeHealth for Breast Cancer Awareness Month include a pink pumpkin decorating contest for all affiliates, a Pink Family Fun Day on the soccer field at Lumberton Senior High School from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 21, a Breast Cancer Health Fair at Biggs Park Mall on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m., and a Mammogram Madness event at Southeastern Radiology Associates on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (pre-registration is requested for Mammogram Madness by calling 910-671-5357). For more information about any of these events, call (910) 671-5762.