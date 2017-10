FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – Police say homes were struck by gunfire in the Fairmont community Saturday night.

Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards says one bullet went through a home and stuck a man inside in the arm.

Edwards says the rounds were fired Saturday evening on Market Street after an argument.

The man shot in the arm was treated for his injuries and released.

Officials have been interviewing witnesses but no arrests have been made in the case yet