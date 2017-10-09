Store owner shoots robber at Clio store Monday morning

CLIO, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at English Grocery in Clio Monday morning.

According to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon, one person was shot after a robbery around 9 a.m.

Lt. Sara Alberri explains that the suspect entered the store, pulled out a gun and assaulted the store owner. During the robbery, the store owner shot the suspect, but they were still able to get away with the money.

Later in the day, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was able to find the suspect and retrieve the money.

The suspect is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

Officials have not released the name of the suspected robber.