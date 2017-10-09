McLeod Health introduces pregnancy app

FLORENCE, SC – McLeod Health announces the launch of a free McLeod Motherhood App.

Becoming a mother is an exciting journey, and the McLeod Motherhood App serves as a step-by-step guide to pregnancy. Learn what to expect and when, track your progress, and get valuable information on a healthy pregnancy, giving birth, breastfeeding, and parenting. Women can even create a personal journal for all those special moments along the way.

Special features include: week-by-week pregnancy milestones, an appointment tracker, weight tracker for mom and baby, kick counter, contraction timer, journal and more.

Stay connected with McLeod Health throughout pregnancy and beyond by downloading the FREE McLeod Motherhood app to an iPhone, iPad or Android device. To download the app, visit www.McLeodMotherhood.org, the Apple App Store or Google Play.