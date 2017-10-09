Oktoberfest is this weekend in downtown Florence

FLORENCE, SC – Oktoberfest is Saturday, October 14th, on South Dargan Street in Flornece . It will feature music, games and German food and beer as downtown presents its fifth annual Oktoberfest celebration.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and goes until 10:00 p.m.

Ray Reich, Downtown Development Manager stated “the food and beer selection will be better than ever this year”. Some of the featured foods include bratwurst, curry wurst, sauerkraut, sauerbraten, schnitzel,handmade German soft pretzels with beer cheese, German strudels, Oktoberfest gingerbread hearts, and Black Forest Cake, German Chocolate funnel cakes, German Spaetzel with beer cheese and bacon and crispy German-style waffles with fried apples and a beer-infused caramel sauce.

Oktoberfest is not complete without an ample assortment of beers and this year twelve different beers will be available for purchase. In addition to beer, German wines will also be served. Reich stated, “for those that like traditional Oktoberfest music there will be polka and Oom-pah music will be provided, however, the night will also be filled with Top 40, beach and oldies music featuring the East Coast Party Band from Charleston.” The East Coast Party Band will perform. The band is known for its energetic performances helping any party/event become a success.

Music, great food, beer and wine is not all that Oktoberfest in downtown Florence offers, there will be games for the entire family including beer barrel races, beer stein races and even something for the dogs – The “Running of The Wieners”, a short race for dachshunds, which will be held beginning at 7:30 p.m. Anyone with a wiener dog (dachshund) or “almost wiener dog” can enter. The first place winner in each of the two categories will receive $50 cash and a trophy. There will also be a prize for best dressed Wiener Dog. Prizes will also be awarded for the best dressed humans, $25 in cash and $25 in beer and food tickets for the best dressed male and the same prize for the best dressed female.

Admission to the event is free and you are encouraged to bring your own chairs as only limited seating will be available. Oktoberfest is a presentation of the Florence Downtown Development Corporation, AECOM and Crown Beverage.

For more information, go to http://www.florencedowntown.com