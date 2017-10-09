PGBA announces layoffs in Florence, Surfside Beach

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officials with PGBA, a subsidiary of Blue Cross Blue Shield, announced layoffs around the state Monday.

Shawn Skillman, Senior Media Relations Strategist with Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina says they will be laying off workers in Florence, Surfside Beach, Camden and Columbia. They’re not sure on the number of people affected, but it will happen in the first quarter of 2018.

Leaders in the company say some staff is relocating to other positions within the parent company, and some positions are being vacated by attrition and retirement.

PGBA provides claims processing, customer service, system platforms and fiscal services for multiple government partners and contracts. According to the release, the long-planned reduction in force follows the loss of the TRICARE East Region Contract.

PGBA served as the claims processing subcontractor for the entire United States for TRICARE, the health care service program for military personnel and their families. Last year, the Defense Health Agency announced the award of the TRICARE contracts for the East and West Region. While PGBA continues to support the West Region and provides administrative services to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs and other partners, the East Region will transition to another entity, requiring that PGBA downsize operations in Camden, Columbia, Florence and Surfside Beach.

“This action is disappointing, but is a well-known challenge in providing contractual services for the federal government,” said Mike Skarupa, president and chief operating officer of PGBA.