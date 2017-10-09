SmartLab up and running at Carver Elementary

FLORENCE, SC – Last year, Carver Elementary school administrators explored the use of SmartLabs in schools across the country. Carver Elementary STEM Magnet School principal Chris Rogers has announced that the school now houses its own SmartLab, the first of its kind in South Carolina. Now up and running, the lab is used to facilitate support for the STEM Magnet School’s active engagement of students.

According to principal Rogers, the SmartLab is designed to encourage teamwork, networking, and the blending of ideas. He explained that the STEM lab is also designed to challenge students through the use of technology, critical thinking, problem solving and decision-making.

“In the SmartLab, students collaborate in teams to develop projects in several areas: scientific data and analysis, circuitry, computer graphics, digital communications, mechanics and structures, alternative and renewable energy, software engineering, and robotics and control technology,” said Rogers.

Rogers also said, “The learning is personalized and students are presented with challenging learning experiences to explore under the supervision of the SmartLab Facilitator. We are beginning to see more students and teachers transition from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset as the SmartLab transcends into our classrooms. We are excited about what this transition means for our entire school.”

Rogers indicated that he is anxious to share the news of the SmartLab operation at the school with the greater Florence community, and he believes this new learning environment is preparing students for jobs of the future that do not exist.

For more information, visit http://www.CreativeLearningSystems.com or call Carver Elementary at 843.664.8156 to speak with Chris Rogers in order to set up a time to see the students in action in the SmartLab.

-This is from a Press Release.