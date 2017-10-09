Support cancer patients by giving blood with the Red Cross

COLUMBIA, SC – During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others.

Mary Alice Donofrio gave blood for the first time in memory of her mother who received several blood transfusions while being treated for breast cancer. “I had no idea what to expect, but the experience was very easy and quite rewarding. Ever since then, I try and give blood as often as I can, and every time it gives me a good feeling in my heart. It is so nice to know that taking just an hour or so out of my day can help save the lives of others.”

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with nearly 253,000 women expected to be diagnosed in 2017. Cancer patients may need blood products during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31

Chesterfield

Cheraw

10/16/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Third Street

McBee

10/27/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., McBee High School, 264 East Pine Ave

Pageland

10/23/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Wolf Pond Baptist Chuch, 78 Wolf Pond Pond Church Road

Darlington

10/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church – Darlington, 216 South Main Street

10/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Georgia Pacific, 126 A Avenue

10/23/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2930 Master’s Way

Hartsville

10/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 104 East Home Avenue

Florence

10/17/2017: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

10/18/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., McLeod Regional Medical Center, 555 E Cheves St

10/18/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., McLeod Plaza, 555 E Cheves St

10/18/2017: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

10/20/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

10/21/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

10/24/2017: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

10/25/2017: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

10/26/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., West Florence High School, 221 N Beltline Blvd

10/27/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

10/28/2017: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

Georgetown

Andrews

10/23/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Andrews, 6 North Rosemary Street

Pawleys Island

10/19/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church- Pawleys Island, 65 Crooked Oak Drive

Horry

Conway

10/18/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Horry County Complex, 1301 Second Ave

10/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Conway Medical Center Admin Building, 300 Singleton Ridge Road

10/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Coastal Carolina Student Union, 100 Spadoni Circle, Post Office Box 261954

Myrtle Beach

10/17/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

10/18/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

10/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

10/20/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

10/21/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sam’s Club, 1946 10th Ave North

10/24/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

10/25/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

10/26/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lakewood Camping Resort, 5901 South Kings Hwy

10/26/2017: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

10/27/2017: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

10/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Embassy Suites, 9800 Queensway, Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach

10/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Myrtle Beach Kia, 4811 Highway 501

North Myrtle Beach

10/17/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Myrtle Beach Aquatics and Fitness Center, 1100 Second Ave South

Lee

Bishopville

10/17/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lee Central High School, 1800 Wisacky Hwy

Marlboro

Mc Coll

10/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mccoll Pentecostal Holiness Church, 400 South Main Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.