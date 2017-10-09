StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

A tropical, summer-like pattern will keep temperatures, humidity and rain chances high through the middle of the week. The Carolinas are squeezed between high pressure centered offshore and the remnants of Nate. This keeps the winds southerly and will continue to stream in moisture meaning higher than normal rain chances through Wednesday. Showers and storms will be possible at any time really but most likely during the afternoons. Sunshine will return this week as well keeping high temperatures above average, in the mid 80s across the region. Morning lows will remain muggy with temps in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will finally subside towards the end of the week. A weak front will approach the area but will likely not full pass through. Temperatures will come down into the lower 80s for the weekend but will likely stay above average.

Today, mostly cloudy with a good chance for showers and storms. Highs 86 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Few showers possible. Lows 75-77.

Tuesday, partly cloudy with a good chance for afternoon storms. Highs 83-87.