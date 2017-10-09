Tornadoes hit Spartanburg, Laurens, Pickens & Union Co.

WSPA ) The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed tornadoes hit Spartanburg, Laurens and Pickens Co. on Sunday. A tornado started in Laurens Co. and entered Spartanburg Co.

The NWS has confirmed that the tornado was EF-2 with a wind speed of 115 to 120 mph.

Another tornado hit in the Liberty Highway area of the Norris community in Pickens Co. The NWS says that tornado was an EF-2 with a speed of 130 mph.

It is estimated the maximum width was 300 yards and the length was 8.43 miles.

The initial touchdown happened at Maxey Dr. then continued toward Robinson Bridge Rd. and ended near Liberty Highway and Tammy Dr., according to the NWS. There were also brief touchdowns at EF-0 and EF-1 on Belle Shoals Rd., Allgood Bridge Rd. and Shady Grove Rd.

Twenty homes were damaged in all. Five homes suffered major structural damage.

Outbuildings and sheds were destroyed, trees snapped or uprooted and a communications tower was damaged, according to the NWS.

Greenwood Co. may have also been hit by a tornado. The NWS said the damage was a tornado earlier, but are now waiting to get more information before making a decision.

Union Co. Emergency Management says there is a confirmed tornado on Haney Rd. where the National Weather Service surveyed today. They say that tornado was an EF-0 with 75 mph wind speed.

The NWS confirmed a tornado in Newberry County was an EF-1.

They haven’t come to a conclusion as to the strengths of the tornadoes or exact paths or widths.

TORNADO SCALES

EF-0: 65-85 MPH

EF-1: 86-110 MPH

EF-2: 111-135 MPH

EF-3: 136-165 MPH

EF-4: 166-200 MPH

EF-5″ 200+ MPH