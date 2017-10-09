Man faces felony DUI charges after deadly Dillon County crash

DILLON (WBTW) – A 24-year-old man is behind bars for felony DUI after a deadly Dillon County crash Monday evening.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says Jonathan D. Brown was charged with felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI with great bodily injury and is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

Booking records show Brown was booked in the detention center around noon Tuesday.

According to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:29 p.m., Monday on SC 57.

Jones says the driver of a 2000 Volvo was attempting to turn left into a private driveway while traveling north on US 57 when the driver of a 2007 Chevy, also heading north ran off the road, struck the Volvo and then a tree. The driver of the Volvo died on scene.

The driver of the Chevy along with two teenage passengers were taken to McLeod hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 26-year-old Challissah L-Ecole J Mills from Florence County.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.