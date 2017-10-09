Coroner IDs woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Dillon County

DILLON (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dillon County Monday evening.

According to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:29 p.m., Monday on SC 57.

Jones says the driver of a 2000 Volvo was attempting to turn left into a private driveway while traveling north on US 57 when the driver of a 2007 Chevy, also heading north ran off the road, struck the Volvo and then a tree. The driver of the Volvo died on scene.

The driver of the Chevy along with two teenage passengers were taken to McLeod hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 26-year-old Challissah L-Ecole J Mills from Florence County.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.