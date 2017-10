LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County detectives were called to a shooting on Freemont Road in Longs Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department.

The tweet was sent out around 7:45 p.m. and indicates one victim has been transported to the hospital.

Horry County police also said they did not have any suspect information yet, but they ask that anyone with information on the shooting call investigators.

Detectives have responded to a shooting near Freemont Road. 1 victim transported.

No suspect info.

Info? Call us! Updates as available. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) October 10, 2017