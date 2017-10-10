Board approves Carolina Forest Elementary mascot change

Related Coverage Bears or Panthers? Carolina Forest Elementary weighs the mascot battle

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The board voted Monday night to officially change the Carolina Forest Elementary School mascot from a bear cub to a panther cub.

The change aligns more with the Carolina Forest High School mascot, the panther.

Officials introduced the idea to the board back in September, but the design has evolved since then.

The new rendering now has a smile and will be black, despite the white in the sketch released by school officials.

At the meeting, the board also voted to spend no more than $5,000 to make the change.

When News13 spoke with school principal Dennis Devorick last month, he estimated that it would cost roughly $5,000 to replace school t-shirts, decorations and official letterheads. However, that estimate did not include funds for repainting the school to match the high school’s crimson and black color scheme.

The principal believes the schools could start seeing changes this year, but ultimately the project will be completed next school year.