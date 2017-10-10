BooFest! at Barefoot Landing

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach will host a variety of family-friendly events this fall.

One event specifically designed for the kids is BooFest!

There will be kids’ costume contests (broken into three categories by age), followed by a pets’ costume contest. Prizes will be awarded. There will also be a variety of activities for kids, including face painting, a balloon artist, and kids’ karaoke.

BooFest! will be Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lakeside Village.