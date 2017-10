MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach will host a number of fall events throughout the month of October, with some of those events offering some Halloween treats.

The attraction will offer a trick or treat event Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Businesses throughout Broadway at the Beach will participate in the Halloween event where all the little ghosts and goblins are invited to trick or treat throughout the shopping center.

Fireworks will top off the night at 8 p.m.