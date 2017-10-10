Broadway at the Beach Truck or Treat 2017

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach will host a number of fall events throughout the month of October, with some of those events offering some Halloween treats.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Broadway at the Beach will host Truck or Treat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot next to Landry’s. The event is free and will host emergency vehicles, trash trucks, big rigs, and more for kids to explore.

All vendors will offer trick or treat goodies and the event will host food, bouncy houses, carousel rides, a petting zoo, and train rides.

Horn Free Hour – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Kids can enjoy all the fun of Truck-or-Treat without all the loud music, horns and sirens.

Costume Contest – noon

Out of the Darkness Community Walk

10 a.m. (Heroes Harbor near Margaritaville)

This event is the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s signature event, bringing together family, friends and neighbors walking to fight suicide.