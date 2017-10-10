Florence County middle school donates supplies to Houston students

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – Donations are on the way to Texas from middle school students in Florence County.

Students at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School adopted a middle school in Houston after Hurricane Harvey.

“I think this community has come together so well. We had businesses in the community donate supplies, donate money, donate gift cards and different things to send out there and I think it really does an amazing thing to tie a community together to think about others,” said Leigh Collins with the Lighthouse Leader in me Team.

They worked all month to collect the items before a local shipper covered the costs to send it all to Texas Tuesday. People at the school say the truck was headed directly from the middle school to Houston with the supplies.

According to school officials, students and community members gathered 30 shipping cartons worth of supplies for Meyerland PVA Middle School.

As the final boxes were loaded on to the truck, students released balloons with both their school colors and Meyerland school colors to celebrate the effort.