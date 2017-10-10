GCSO searches for pair who stole TVs from Marsh Walk restaurant

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Deputies released photos Tuesday of two people caught on surveillance footage stealing TVs from a business on the Marsh Walk.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for anyone that could provide them with information about a man and a woman who stole two 48″ TVs from the beer garden area of the Claw House.

Video shows the suspects, accompanied by a white dog inside the restaurant and on the Marsh Walk. The pair removed the TVs from their wall mounts and drove away in a white van around 3 a.m. on Sept. 29, investigators say.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.