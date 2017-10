SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A family-friendly Halloween event in Surfside Beach will offer candy to the kids and give the adults something cool to view.

The Surfside Beach Halloween Rod Run Car Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 115 US-17 Business.

Registration for participants begins at 9 a.m. There will be a trunk or treat for the kids, a DJ will play music and food will be available. Admission is free.