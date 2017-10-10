Jobs in Myrtle Beach and Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – There are 28 open employment positions between the City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County government.

The city is in need of several employees within the police department, recreation services department, and other areas. Below is a complete list of the job available. Visit the city’s website for salary information or to apply for any of the positions.

Myrtle Beach jobs:

Communications Officer

Police Officer

Executive Assistant

Librarian

Maintenance Worker

Meter Maintenance Technician

Recreation Assistant (Tennis Center)

Recreation Assistant (Train Depot)

Instructor II (Crabtree Memorial Gym)

Concessions Services

Contractual – Sports Official

Visit the county’s website for salary information or to apply for any of the positions.

Horry County jobs:

Flood Hazard Control Officer

Supervisor III- HVAC

Senior Airport SMS Specialist

Public Education Specialist

Senior Planner

Tradesworker

Library Page (North Myrtle Beach Library)

Procurement Specialist

Accountant

Drug Court Counselor

Support (Web Programmer)

Support Analyst (Public Safety)

Firefighter/Paramedic

Fire Training Officer

Assistant Project Manager (Administration)

Custodial Worker I