Jobs in Myrtle Beach and Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – There are 28 open employment positions between the City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County government.
The city is in need of several employees within the police department, recreation services department, and other areas. Below is a complete list of the job available. Visit the city’s website for salary information or to apply for any of the positions.
Myrtle Beach jobs:
- Communications Officer
- Police Officer
- Executive Assistant
- Librarian
- Maintenance Worker
- Meter Maintenance Technician
- Recreation Assistant (Tennis Center)
- Recreation Assistant (Train Depot)
- Instructor II (Crabtree Memorial Gym)
- Concessions Services
- Contractual – Sports Official
Visit the county’s website for salary information or to apply for any of the positions.
Horry County jobs:
- Flood Hazard Control Officer
- Supervisor III- HVAC
- Senior Airport SMS Specialist
- Public Education Specialist
- Senior Planner
- Tradesworker
- Library Page (North Myrtle Beach Library)
- Procurement Specialist
- Accountant
- Drug Court Counselor
- Support (Web Programmer)
- Support Analyst (Public Safety)
- Firefighter/Paramedic
- Fire Training Officer
- Assistant Project Manager (Administration)
- Custodial Worker I