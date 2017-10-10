Lake City man charged with attempted murder in May shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Lake City man is in jail on four counts of attempted murder after he shot into an apartment in May, according to police.

Florence Police Department Lt. Mike Brandt says 20-year-old David Curt Hannah was arrested Monday night in connection with the shooting that happened May 9 at 1312 Valparaiso Drive. Lt. Brandt says Hannah shot several times into an apartment occupied by his girlfriend and three other people.

No one was hurt in the shooting, Lt. Brandt confirms.

Hannah is charged with four counts of attempted murder and is currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center.