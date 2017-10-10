Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Florence after car chase last week

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Monday night, deputies arrested a man with outstanding warrants that ran away from authorities last week.

A press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Darrian Travaris Timmons of St. Stephen was taken into custody at a home on Windy Plains Drive in Florence Monday night.

He was wanted for two counts of domestic violence, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a stolen firearm, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension. Deputies also say he had a gram of crack cocaine on him when he was arrested.

On October 4, a patrol deputy tried to stop a car Timmons was driving on Turnpike Road for speeding. The suspect reportedly fled, then stopped the car on Windy Plains Drive where he got out with a SKS 7.62 caliber rifle, abandoned the gun and ran. Investigators later learned the gun had been stolen from Georgia.

Sheriff’s office officials also say Timmons is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and damaging his girlfriend’s mother’s car in June.

Timmons is currently being held at the W Glenn Campbell Detention Center.