Myrtle Beach plans to ask state to pay for more police officers, resolution indicates

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach has a new plan for getting more police officers and keeping people safe.

City officials have made a number of changes after a summer of shootings, including one seen by millions of people on Facebook Live. The June 18 shooting was streamed on Facebook Live as a mass of people walked down Ocean Boulevard, some pouring out into the streets, appearing to harass drivers passing by.

The video goes on to show a fight amongst four or five individuals, which leads to one man pulling a gun from his pants and firing multiple shots into the crows. Seven people were injured, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

In a separate shooting Sept. 24, a pregnant woman and her unborn baby died in a shootout on Spivey Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

The violence, and how to stop it, has turned into a political issue. Some candidates for mayor and city council say the city needs to hire more officers.

It appears the City of Myrtle Beach will try to not only add officers but also increase available resources to stop the violence affecting city neighborhoods and possibly hindering tourism growth.

News13’s Maggie Lorenz got a copy of the city’s plan to “enhance and expand public safety services.”

City council members and police will talk about the plan in Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting. The resolution says the city has more visitors and police need more resources. Specifically, the city’s written plan calls for the following initiatives:

Successful retention of existing police officers and staff

Enhanced officer efficiency/effectiveness through: Greater use of technology Revised deployment strategies Improved procedural and paperwork processes Increased use of crime data Continues training of all law enforcement personnel Greater us of civilians in positions now occupied by sworn staff Improved internal communications

Crime reduction through environmental design

Community outreach, involvement, and communication

Addressing root causes of criminal behavior

Increased police presence on the street, with adequate support staff

A challenge the city faces and has discussed at previous city council meetings is how to cover the cost of more officers. In the written plan to be discussed Tuesday, the city states it will request money from the state.

The city will “depend on the assistance that the state may be able to provide,” in terms of a financial impact. The resolution does not say how the extra officers and resources would be afforded if the state refuses to give the city the cash. The resolution does not include a dollar amount to be requested.

News13 is investigating whether state lawmakers will give more money to Myrtle Beach to cover the salaries of added police officers.

Tuesday’s meeting, where the plan will be discussed, begins at 2 p.m. at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center, located at 1101 North Oak Street.