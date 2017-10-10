North Myrtle Beach rescue crews called after man collapses in ocean

By Published:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)  – Rescue workers were called to an area near North Beach Plantation Resort Tuesday after a man collapsed in the water.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Patrick Dowling says the male was in his late 70’s and collapsed from a medical emergency while wading in the ocean near the resort.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue prepped the man, who was in town visiting, for transport to a local hospital, according to Dowling.

The man’s wife traveled to the hospital with him, but city officials could not comment on his condition.

