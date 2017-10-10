Singer-songwriter Graham Nash to take stage at FMU

Grammy Award-winner Graham Nash, founding member of seminal rock-n-roll groups The Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, will bring his iconic songbook to the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 3 at 7:30 pm.

Nash is a superlative performer but towering all he has accomplished is the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century. His remarkable body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies opus, including “On a Carousel” and “Carrie Anne,” continues all the way to This Path Tonight (2016), his most recent solo album.

The original classic union of Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young) lasted but 20 months, yet their songs have stood the test of time, starting with Nash’s “Marrakesh Express,” and “Lady of the Island,” from the first Crosby, Stills & Nash LP (1969), and “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” on CSNY’s Déjà Vu (1970).

Overlapping CSNY, Nash’s solo career debuted with Songs For Beginners (1971), whose “Chicago/We Can Change the World” and “Military Madness” were fueled by internal strife within the United States. In addition to his string of solo albums, he has performed and recorded with David Crosby as Crosby/Nash. Their eponymously titled Graham Nash/David Crosby (1972), is bookended by Nash’s “Southbound Train” and “Immigration Man.”

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show will go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 11 at noon and start at $35. Special VIP packages are available.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.fmupac.org, by phone at 843.661.4444 or in person at the PAC ticket office in downtown Florence.

Nash’s most recent album, This Path Tonight, is his first offering in 15 years, but in his return, Nash delivered one of the most heartfelt and personal albums of his career.

For his PAC appearance, Nash will be accompanied by longtime collaborator, and This Path Tonight producer, Shane Fontayne on guitars and vocals. Together, the duo will perform songs from Nash’s entire catalogue, weaving anecdotes and tales from his 50-year career throughout the evening.

No Depression magazine recently said Nash’s tour “walked the audience through his catalog, a rich tapestry of music spanning more than five decades… The strength of the material and the resilience in Nash’s voice made for a wonderful evening, and as the crowd soon discovered, the new songs were every bit as vital as the classic anthems they came to hear.”

Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a two-time Songwriter Hall of Fame Inductee, a Grammy Award winner, a New York Times best-selling author, Officer of the Order of the British Empire and a recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Free Speech in Music Award.

Information above is from a submitted press release.