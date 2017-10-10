Tidelands Health expanding to create more access to healthcare

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health is opening a new facility in Horry County with plans to provide nearly 20,000 patient visits a year by 2019.

The $11 million facility is located on Holmestown Rd. Doctors say this center will help fill the lack of health care resources on the Grand Strand.

Dr. Brintha Vasagar is one of the administrative doctors at Tidelands Health. She said this facility can give people living here more access to health care, but it will also help accommodate the rapid growth on the Grand Strand.

“Our area’s actually the second fastest growing zip code in the country, so we knew there would be an immense need for primary care,” said Dr. Vasagar.

Dr. Sean Nguyen is a family medicine resident who grew up in the Socastee area. He said seeing the lack of healthcare resources growing up inspired him to practice medicine here.

“There hasn’t been access, and a lot of people who’ve required access to healthcare have had to reach out to the further end, either up north or down south,” said Dr. Nguyen.

“Now we have a centralized location to reach the smaller communities.”

Tidelands Health is having a grand opening for their new medical center on Tuesday at 10 a.m., but they will not begin seeing patients until Monday, Oct. 16. The center’s address is 4320 Holmestown Rd. Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.