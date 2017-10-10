StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Warm, humid weather with showers and thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. Tropical moisture will continue to push northward through the Carolinas, bringing high humidity and temperatures above normal. This weather pattern will continue through mid week. A weak cold front will push into the Carolinas on Thursday, and will struggle to move through the area on Friday. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue through Friday. This front could bring some drier weather for the weekend, but it is not expected to cool us down. A stronger cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms late Monday, and could cool us down next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Few showers possible. Lows 72-74.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.