Tornado confirmed in Greenville, Polk counties

WSPA ) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado touched down in Greenville and Polk County.

The NWS says and EF-1 torndao touched-down on the west side of Lake Lanier in Greenville Co., lifted and touched down again in Tryon.

They say the path was one half to three quarters of a mile long.

The neighborhood surrounding Lake Lanier had trees blown over, even on roof tops.

Pacolet Street in Tryon was also hit hard. Crews spent hours trying to restore power.

On Melrose Avenue, gazebos were tossed like toys and you can see downed trees at Melrose Inn.

The fire chief says no one was hurt.