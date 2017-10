NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach will host a variety of family-friendly events this fall.

One event specifically designed for the kids is trick or treating.

Parents are welcome to dress up the kids and enjoy a night of safe, family fun. Business throughout the complex will participate in the event, planned for Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.