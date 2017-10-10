Suspect arrested for shooting, killing Florida man in Longs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry Conty police say they have charged a person for the shooting in Longs last week.

Monday night, police identified Anthony Bellamy, 39, of Longs as a suspect in the shooting. Bellamy was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Horry County detectives were called to a shooting on Freemont Road in Longs around 6:38 p.m. Tuesday night, according to a police report from the department.

A tweet from the department was sent out around 7:45 p.m. stating one victim was transported to the hospital. Horry County Police Spokesperson Krystal Dotson confirms the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives have responded to a shooting near Freemont Road. 1 victim transported.

No suspect info.

Info? Call us! Updates as available. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) October 10, 2017

Officers were dispatched to the home after a 911 hang-up call, the report states. As officers were en route to the home on Freemont Road, 911 dispatchers informed officers that someone called and said to send police and EMS and then hung up the phone. No one answered when emergency dispatchers attempted to call the person back.

The victim was found inside a grey Chevy Tahoe sitting in the driveway of the home. EMS stated the victim appeared to have three gunshot wounds, according to the report. Officers immediately called for EMS and portioned off a crime scene with tape.

The victim was later identified by Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard as 41-year-old Jason Sprott of Jacksonville, Florida. Williard says he was taken to the Seacoast ER but died from his injuries around 7:30 p.m.

Officers note a bullet hole to the passenger side window and add that the window was busted. The report states told police they heard gunshots coming from the area of Elbow Road, and then saw the victim driving from Elbow Road. The vehicle jumped a ditch and eventually came to a stop in a neighbor’s driveway. Witnesses told officers they busted out the window to check on the victim because the doors were locked.

The police report notes that “witnesses on scene would not cooperate with officers with giving all details to the incident.”