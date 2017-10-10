Woman says family being ‘forced out of Lake City’ by community development group

Related Coverage More than 50 Lake City families forced to move from homes

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – About three months ago, more than 50 Lake City families were told they had 60 days to move from their homes. The deadline is Wednesday.

The Greater Lake City Community Development group plans to build affordable housing units at the Wedgefield Mobile Home Park, where 50 families once placed their trailers, and their lives.

Many of the homes are no longer on the property, forced to move after receiving a letter in June saying they had 60 days to remove the mobile homes from the plot of land. Families say 60 days was not enough time.

Dozens of families in Wedgefield say they feel like they are being forced out their homes and Lake City.

“We’re being forced out of Lake City because everywhere you go to try to find a piece of land, it’s either ‘no’ or it’s not for sale. It’s not for rent,” explains Stella Montgomery.

Montgomery says it been a nightmare trying to move after The Greater Lake City Community Development organization purchased the land in June.

Just one month after receiving the letter advising her she had to move, Montgomery was laid off from her job.

“They’ve done so much to us,” expresses Montgomery. “I’m ready to go but we are just asking for time so we can get the money up to go – to find somewhere to go. You just can’t jump up and move. It takes money.”

Steve Gantt, Director of the Community Development Office, is also the former Columbia City Manager. He says after the land is cleared, the group plans to build affordable housing units.

“Permanent housing will improve that area,” predicts Gantt. “Then hopefully, what normally happens if you can do that, then the area around that will also improve.”

Gantt says Wednesday is the deadline for people to move. Legal action will be taken against residents who refuse to relocate, Gantt confirms.

“We’ve waited until October,” clarifies Gantt. “We still have a number of folks that really haven’t made any move towards finding another location.”

Montgomery says her family is not moving because they have nowhere to go.

“We wish more people would come out, support us, and help us, because it’s really bad for us,” voices Montgomery.

Residents from the mobile home park plan to go to the Lake City Council meeting Tuesday night to ask city leaders yet again to work with the group to help extend the deadline.