Amusements of America provides rides for Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday was opening day for the Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair.

The company that provided the rides for the fair, Amusements of America, is the same company that provided the fireball ride that killed a man at the Ohio State Fair in July.

Amusements of America Manager Rob Vivona said the fireball ride is out of service and no longer used by the company. He said his company is taking many precautions to maintain safety. Vivona said everything from handrails to the nuts and bolts of each ride are looked at closely.

“We wanted to make sure that everything is done per the manual and then after that, it’s inspected by several different groups to make sure it’s set up properly,” said Vivona.

He said it’s standard procedure that before anyone steps foot on a ride, it’s inspected by a third party, the state, and his company.

“The ride has a certain way it needs to be set up per the manufacturer and that’s what we’re looking for,” said Vivona.

12-year-old Mason Miller said he comes to the fair every year excited to play games and ride rollercoasters, but said his mom can be cautious of some of the rides set up on the first day of the fair.

“My mom won’t let me ride it because it just went up today so there’s the downside of this,” said Miller.

Executive Director of the fair, Pat Lee, said regardless of what happened at the Ohio State Fair, safety has always been her main priority.

“They go behind the rides and check them every day and if we see anything then we stop,” said Lee. “We don’t ride until we get it fixed and call the inspectors back to check it out.”

Lee said the rides are checked periodically throughout the day to make sure there are no safety issues.

The Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair runs from Tuesday Oct. 10 through Saturday Oct. 14 until 1 a.m.