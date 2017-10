Conway, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina football team is off to a 1-4 start after a 27-21 defeat to Georgia State over the weekend. It’s the first time since 2012, the Chanticleers have dropped 4 consecutive contests. This week interim head coach Jamey Chadwell discussed the frustration that goes into a start like this and more.

CCU will travel to Arkansas State, Saturday October 14th for a 7pm kickoff.