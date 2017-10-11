FBI asks for help identifying ‘child predator’

In the video, an adult woman is heard speaking Vietnamese, and at one point her face is shown. Investigators hope that someone will recognize her face or her voice and come forward with information.

The efforts to find Jane Doe 39 are part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives. ECAP seeks public and media assistance to help identify adults who display their faces and other distinguishing characteristics like tattoos in pornographic images and videos of children.

The FBI has a partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which maintains a database of pornographic images traded online to help law enforcement coordinate and solve investigations. Working closely with National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, FBI investigators look for metadata embedded within images that might contain GPS or other details that can reveal critical information.

The video Jane Doe 39 appeared in was first noted by NCMEC in April 2016. The woman is described as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35, with long black hair. She is wearing a white, yellow, blue, and red floral dress. In addition, she could be heard speaking Vietnamese in the video. The FBI posted audio from the clip online here.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Since its inception in 2004, ECAP has resulted in the identification of 26 of the 39 John/Jane Does, and in the recovery of more than 40 child victims.