FCSO shares video of man stealing pressure washer from Florence home

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are looking for information from the public after someone was caught on camera stealing a pressure washer from a Florence County home.

At approximately 3:19 a.m. on September 29, a subject came removed the pressure washer from a home on Spring Farm Road.

The subject appears to be a white male wearing a blue mesh hat and is believed to have then fled the scene in a white pick-up truck.

Anyone with knowledge or information on the identity or location of the subject is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip at #CRIME. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.