Florence One school board member resigns

By Published:
Florence School District One

Florence One School Board confirmed Wednesday that M. Glenn Odom, who formerly represented seat five on the Florence One School Board of Trustees, has resigned.

According to the press release from the district, Odom resigned from the board citing the move of his residence from seat five to seat two. School board members were also made aware of racially insensitive terminology in regards to fellow board members used in two separate e-mail messages by Odom.

These e-mail messages were turned over to the school board members. News13 has requested a copy of those emails.

Members of the Legislative Delegation can appoint a citizen to replace Odom until the November 2018 elections.

Odom’s term expires in 2020.

 

