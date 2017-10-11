Little River man jailed after investigators find $236K in stolen items in NC home

BCSO View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Mug shot from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office

BOLIVIA, NC (WBTW) – Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit have arrested a man and recovered thousands of dollars in cash and property stemming from crimes committed in Horry County.

According to sheriff’s office officials, James Douglas Valenti, Jr., 40, of Little River, has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property under false pretense, felony receiving stolen goods/property, safe cracking, felony possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Valenti also has a fugitive warrant for charges of criminal trespassing, DUI third offense and theft by deception/false impression out of Pennsylvania.

Valenti was arrested after detectives searched a home on South Windward Drive in Supply, North Carolina on October 6. During the search, approximately $200,000 in jewelry and electronics, $1,200 in fishing equipment, and nearly $35,000 in cash was recovered from incidents that occurred Horry County. Additional charges are expected in both Brunswick County and Horry County, according to the press release from Brunswick County officials.

This arrest was a joint effort between the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Police Department.

Valenti was arrested on Tuesday and was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $95,000 bond.