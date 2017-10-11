Mother charged in shooting death of 5-year-old Hartsville child

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The mother of a 5-year-old child who was shot and killed last month is now being charged in connection with the child’s death.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says Beth Lynn Sherlock, 34, of Hartsville, is charged with allowing infliction of great bodily injury upon a child and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Investigators say the child was shot inside a home on Folly Road the morning of Sept. 15.

Rodney Thomas Pittman, Jr., 29, of Hartsville, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of the child, and Sherlock, the child’s mother, is now in jail.

Warrants state Pittman tried to retrieve a gun from the kitchen while he was impaired. “As a result of his effort to retrieve the firearm, the weapon discharged within the residence causing great bodily harm (death) to a victim,” the warrant states.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says Sherlock lived with Pittman inside the home on Folly Road and was well aware that Pittman was a convicted felon, prohibiting him from have a gun.

Investigators claim Sherlock allowed Pittman access to a gun inside the home, which led to the death of one of her children and placed a second child in danger.

Sherlock is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. No mug shot was available for Sherlock at the time of this posting.