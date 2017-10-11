Horry County bus driver faces charge for driving too fast after ‘minor collision’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools says the 10 students on a bus that was involved in a “minor collision” Wednesday morning are safe.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the driver, Keith Hess, faces a charge for driving too fast for conditions.

School district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier says during the morning commute, a bus carrying approximately 10 students from Ten Oaks Middle School was involved in a minor crash with another vehicle on Carolina Forest Boulevard by Walkers Woods.

None of the students were injured and were able to be transferred to another bus and taken to school.

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash.

