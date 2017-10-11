Ohio man dies after medical emergency in North Myrtle Beach after collapsing in ocean

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has died after suffering a medical emergency after he collapsed in the water.

Robert Enlow, 78, of Ohio was in town visiting.

According to witnesses, Enlow was seen floating face down in the water about 50 yards offshore.

Family members and witnesses pulled the man from the ocean, and gave him CPR.

His wife told first responders that her husband had a heart condition, including a pacemaker and high blood pressure.

North Myrtle Beach Patrol and medics transported Enlow to the hospital where he was moved into the medic unit and transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety officials later learned that the man had died.