PA murder suspect captured in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police arrested a man Wednesday morning who is wanted for murder in Pennsylvania.

Captain Joey Crosby with the police department says a Myrtle Beach resident called police around 12:48 a.m. Wednesday morning after seeing a man tampering with a house. Officer arrived at the scene and the witness described the man to police.

After investigating, police learned the suspect, Matthew Isaiah Darby, 21, was wanted by authorities in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for murder.

Myrtle Beach police charged Darby with giving false information to police and fugitive from justice. Darby will be extradited to Pennsylvania once the extradition process is complete, confirms Capt. Crosby.

Darby is scheduled to have his first court appearance at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Jail.