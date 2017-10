Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Chris and Julia make their selections for 5 games for week 8 of the high school football season. Here are the contests to choose from:

North Myrtle Beach at Wilson

Timmonsville at Lamar

Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View

Lake City at Waccamaw

Marlboro County at Myrtle Beach

Chris’ Picks (30-9)

North Myrtle Beach Lamar Lake View Waccamaw Myrtle Beach

Julia’s Picks (23-16)

North Myrtle Beach Lamar Lake View Lake City Myrtle Beach