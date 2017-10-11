StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The warm, humid weather will continue with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be muggy again today with scattered thunderstorms, and high temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s. This warm, humid weather will continue Thursday. A weak cold front will slowly move through the Carolinas Thursday and Friday, continuing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. It will be slightly cooler on Friday, and we will dry out for the weekend, but temperatures will stay above normal. A stronger cold front will move through Monday with another round of thunderstorms late in the day. Much cooler and drier weather will move in behind this front for the middle of next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.