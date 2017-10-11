Video released of masked men who robbed Florence convenience store at gunpoint

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are working to ID two people who robbed a convenience store Tuesday at gunpoint.

The press release from the sheriff’s office says two men in masks entered the BP convenience store on US Highway 76 around 8:30 p.m on Tuesday and got away with cash.

The subjects reportedly drove off in the direction of Moore’s Cross Roads after the armed robbery.

Anyone with knowledge or information on the identity or location of the subjects is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 464, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME-SC or text tip at #CRIME. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.