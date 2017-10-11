Wanted man captured after car chase, foot pursuit in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – According to Florence police, a wanted man was captured after a car chase, a crash and a foot pursuit Tuesday.

Police say they were called to Lucas Street about a wanted subject around 3:02 p.m. While officers were on the way, they were notified the man was leaving the area in a car that had been reported stolen.

When Florence police tried to stop the car at Lucas and Cashua, the suspect drove away from officers. The car chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle collided with two separate vehicles near Cashua Drive and Sumter Street, but the man reportedly ran from the scene of the crash.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers took him into custody and identified him as Jerome McCall.

McCall was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under suspension- 3rd or more offense, resisting arrest, open container simple possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine base, possession of MDMA and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. He also faces charges for failure to appear in general sessions court.

McCall is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.